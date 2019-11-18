UrduPoint.com
50% Of Poor Segment Getting Free Medical Facilities In Hospitals Established By Philanthropists : Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:39 PM

50% of poor segment getting free medical facilities in hospitals established by philanthropists : Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President

Around half of the poor segment of Faisalabad was getting free medical facilities in dispensaries and hospitals established by local philanthropists who were also helping government by lessening patients' burden on public sector hospitals and dispensaries

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Around half of the poor segment of Faisalabad was getting free medical facilities in dispensaries and hospitals established by local philanthropists who were also helping government by lessening patients' burden on public sector hospitals and dispensaries.

Rana Sikandar Azam President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said this while addressing an inaugural ceremony of 10-bed emergency ward of Surraya Majeed Trust Hospital. The hospital was being managed by Hajji Muhammad Idrees Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Health.

President FCCI said that businessmen tried there optimum best to facilitate poor segment of society. In this connection 100% free dispensaries were being funded by FCCI members where daily thousands of patients were being treated free of cost or at nominal fee.

He appreciated the services of Muhammad Idrees and said that he had devoted his life for the welfare of poor and establishment of Surraya Majeed Trust Hospital was practical manifestation of his commitment.

Hajji Muhammad Siddique, Chairman Surraya Majeed Trust Hospital said that new and modern physiotherapy and dialysis machines had been installed to cater to the needs of the poor suffering from chronic diseases.

Hajji Muhammad Idrees Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on health said that recently a new dialysis machine had been installed and as an introductory gesture, the costly facility of dialysis would be provided just for a receipt of Rs1 only from November 15 to 30, 2019. He said that the trust was a dream of his father which had been fulfilled after his death.

Professor Dr Shahid Kamal, Vice Chancellor GCUF also in his brief address appreciated the philanthropic services of Hajji Muhammad Idrees.

