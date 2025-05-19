50 Points For Sacrificial Skin Collection On Eid-ul-Adha In Shorkot
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 09:09 PM
Al-Khidmat Foundation Jhang is gearing up to provide a convenient service to citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha by setting up 50 collection points for sacrificial skins
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Al-Khidmat Foundation Jhang is gearing up to provide a convenient service to citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha by setting up 50 collection points for sacrificial skins.
According to APP correspondent, this initiative aims to facilitate the public in disposing of animal hides in an organized manner.
Al-Khidmat Foundation is committed to completing public welfare projects on a priority basis, including provision of clean water, wheelchair distribution, orphan care and health projects.
The foundation reviewed the progress of donor-funded projects and appealed for philanthropic support for the sacrificial skin collection initiative.
By providing this service, Al-Khidmat Foundation aims to make the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations more convenient and hygienic for the public.
APP/ajd/378
Recent Stories
Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot dead outside her home
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prioritizes collective development ..
KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines
Approval for establishment of largest climate observatory in Punjab
Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army
50 points for sacrificial skin collection on Eid-ul-Adha in Shorkot
Ben Stokes dismisses criticism over England team’s golf habits
Asif Raza Mir opens up about professional relations with his former daughter-i ..
Punjab govt transfers 11 officers
Mir Kabir congratulates NP's newly elected body of district Kalat
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb lists impac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prioritizes collective development projects in Federal ..6 minutes ago
-
Approval for establishment of largest climate observatory in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army6 minutes ago
-
50 points for sacrificial skin collection on Eid-ul-Adha in Shorkot1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt transfers 11 officers1 minute ago
-
Mir Kabir congratulates NP's newly elected body of district Kalat1 minute ago
-
CM pays tribute to Rescue 1122 District Officer martyred on duty1 minute ago
-
Keamari police bust major drug ring in Old Golimar, seize narcotics and weapons2 minutes ago
-
Senate body on Housing & Works to hold meeting on Tuesday9 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns PTI protest cases, orders witnesses in I-9 case9 minutes ago
-
PM's decision to entrust leadership of diplomatic delegation to Bilawal is historic: Hayat Khan9 minutes ago