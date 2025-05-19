Open Menu

50 Points For Sacrificial Skin Collection On Eid-ul-Adha In Shorkot

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 09:09 PM

50 points for sacrificial skin collection on Eid-ul-Adha in Shorkot

Al-Khidmat Foundation Jhang is gearing up to provide a convenient service to citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha by setting up 50 collection points for sacrificial skins

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Al-Khidmat Foundation Jhang is gearing up to provide a convenient service to citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha by setting up 50 collection points for sacrificial skins.

According to APP correspondent, this initiative aims to facilitate the public in disposing of animal hides in an organized manner.

Al-Khidmat Foundation is committed to completing public welfare projects on a priority basis, including provision of clean water, wheelchair distribution, orphan care and health projects.

The foundation reviewed the progress of donor-funded projects and appealed for philanthropic support for the sacrificial skin collection initiative.

By providing this service, Al-Khidmat Foundation aims to make the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations more convenient and hygienic for the public.

