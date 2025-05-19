Approval for establishment of largest climate observatory in Punjab

Approval has been given for the establishment of a modern scientific center, including the region’s largest Climate Observatory, in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally approved the establishment of the region’s largest and most modern Climate Observatory. A modern scientific center will also be established in this regard so that timely information on climate change can be obtained and scientific support can be provided in policy-making.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb regarding the project, in which the plan related to the establishment of the observatory, budget, equipment and land provision was approved. The meeting also reviewed the report submitted by the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore.

The meeting was briefed that the Climate Observatory will be established in the Punjab Planning and Development House, while its main structure will be built in the ICT, a modern automated communication and linkage system will be installed in the observatory, while a Geographic Information SysteMS(GIS) lab, sectoral interface system and modern data hub will also be established, in addition to which meteorological information will be analyzed through the MRI system.

An internship program will also be launched to prepare environmental experts, under which experts in various fields will be trained.

It was decided in the meeting that the institution will be run under the latest management model, and world-class professional staff will be recruited. In this regard, Marriyum Aurangzeb also issued instructions for the formation of a smart organizational chart.

The meeting also approved the establishment of a data archive system, coordination unit and international communication cell. According to the briefing, the Climate Observatory will enable timely prediction, analysis and effective policy-making of climate change risks.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given a comprehensive and integrated plan to deal with climate change. According to her, the establishment of the Climate Observatory is a revolutionary step towards environmental protection, which will promote scientific research and help in the exchange of information at the international level.