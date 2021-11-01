UrduPoint.com

50 Water Supply Projects Completed In PP-16: Rashid Hafeez

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:16 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez Monday said that the Punjab government had completed 50 new water supply projects in PP-16 to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

He said that supply of clean drinking water had been ensured in several areas adding, where the residents were facing water shortage, new projects would also be kicked off. Similarly, roads and streets projects were also completed besides improving sewerage system in different areas, he informed.

The minister said that there were complaints of increasing traffic problems across the city which needed to be addressed and the departments concerned were working to resolve the issue.

Completion of Nulla Lai Expressway and Ring Road projects which would be launched this year, would significantly reduce traffic congestion problem on the city roads, he added.

On complaints of profiteering, the minister said that the district administration was taking effective steps in that regard and rate lists were being issued by the district administration besides conducting special raids to check profiteering in open market.

He said that the citizens should lodge complaints against profiteers and hoarders as with the cooperation of the citizens, the profiteering could be controlled and the situation could be improved.

After hearing the problems of the people in 'khuli kutchery' held here at Saidpur Road he directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development projects of public welfare within shortest possible time frame so that the people could be facilitated.

Raja Rashid Hafeez listened to the collective and individual problems of the people and issued orders to the authorities concerned.

The government was utilizing all available resources for public welfare projects, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

