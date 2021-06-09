500 participants given training on SOPs for reopening of tourism sector

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism (KITE) project in collaboration with Directorate of Tourist Services (DTS) has given training to 500 people on Covid SOPs and guidelines for reopening of tourism sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism (KITE) project in collaboration with Directorate of Tourist Services (DTS) has given training to 500 people on Covid SOPs and guidelines for reopening of tourism sectors.

The objective of the training sessions being held simultaneously in Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir Upper.

Peshawar administration would give orientation to district administrations, TIC , Galyat Development Authority, Kaghan Development Authority ( KgDA ) Rescue 1122 and Police.

The participants were given training on SOPs for hospitality sector and it's impact on tourism sector.