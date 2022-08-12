UrduPoint.com

5,000 To Perform Security Duties On Aug 13, 14 : CCPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2022 | 08:26 PM

5,000 to perform security duties on Aug 13, 14 : CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday said more than 5,000 policemen, including divisional SPs, SDPO, SHOs, additional contingents of Dolphin Squads, Police Response Unit, Elite Force and Anti Riot Force would perform duty on night of August 13th and on the Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday said more than 5,000 policemen, including divisional SPs, SDPO, SHOs, additional contingents of Dolphin Squads, Police Response Unit, Elite Force and Anti Riot Force would perform duty on night of August 13th and on the Independence Day.

As many as six SPs, 34 DSPs, 83 SHOs, more than 400 upper subordinates with lady police officers would perform duties to provide protection to all rallies and flag hoisting ceremonies on the Independence Day.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said police would establish special check posts at different points of the city to check citizens and vehicles.

On night of August 13 and on the Independence Day, no one would be allowed to involve in any kind of anti social activities or hooliganism, including aerial firing, one wheelie and use of fireworks to ensure law and order in the metropolis, he maintained.

The police would deal with an iron hand those, violating the law and creating trouble for citizens, he added.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the police officials to adopt foolproof security measures and remain high alert for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere.

The CCPO directed all divisional SPs to personally visit all the important areas in their respective jurisdictions particularly important public places, junction points and adopt stringent security measures in their own supervision in coordination with traffic police.

He said that all the routes would be scanned and monitored continuously through CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority on the Independence Day.

More than 100 teams of Dolphin Squads along with Police Response Units would ensure effective patrolling around all the important roads, shopping areas, parks and recreational places of the city to monitor any immoral or suspicious activity.

Additional contingents of police would also be deployed at vital installations, important roads, main recreational and junction points and parks of the city, identified by Lahore police where majority of people gather on the night of August 13 and on the Independence Day.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Punjab Law And Order Visit Vehicles Traffic Alert Independence August All

Recent Stories

PMD forecasts rain shower in isolated places of co ..

PMD forecasts rain shower in isolated places of country

17 seconds ago
 Isra University organizes event in connection with ..

Isra University organizes event in connection with 75th Independence Day

19 seconds ago
 Khawaja Muhammad Asif for national pledge to furth ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif for national pledge to further strengthen country

21 seconds ago
 MEPCO to complete uplift projects worth Rs 2.40b i ..

MEPCO to complete uplift projects worth Rs 2.40b in current fiscal year

22 seconds ago
 President stresses use of EVMs for free, fair elec ..

President stresses use of EVMs for free, fair elections

19 minutes ago
 SSDO launches rickshaw campaign to create awarenes ..

SSDO launches rickshaw campaign to create awareness about human trafficking and ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.