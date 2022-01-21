UrduPoint.com

54 Criminals Held, Two Distilleries Unearthed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 06:57 PM

54 criminals held, two distilleries unearthed

Police have arrested 54 criminals, unearthed two distilleries and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown launched across the district during last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 54 criminals, unearthed two distilleries and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown launched across the district during last 24 hours.

According to police sources, police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested eleven proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also arrested eleven drug peddlers, unearthed two distilleries and recovered 3.

580 kg Hashish, 396 litre liquor and 182 bottles of imported wine from their possession.

Meanwhile, four illegal weapon holders were arrested with four pistols and rounds, police sources added.

During the crackdown, four outlaws were arrested for illegally refilling LPG while 24 gamblers were also apprehended with stake money and gambling material, police sources said.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the police stations concerned, police sources said.

Related Topics

LPG Police Drugs Robbery Money Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Blinken Believes US, Russia on 'Clear Path to Unde ..

Blinken Believes US, Russia on 'Clear Path to Understanding' After Talks With La ..

47 seconds ago
 Blinken After Talks With Lavrov: US, Russia Can Wo ..

Blinken After Talks With Lavrov: US, Russia Can Work on Developing Understanding

48 seconds ago
 European Commission Intends to Get Kiev's Opinion ..

European Commission Intends to Get Kiev's Opinion on Nord Stream 2

50 seconds ago
 Polio vaccination drive to reach 22.4 million chil ..

Polio vaccination drive to reach 22.4 million children launches

52 seconds ago
 PM to receive direct phone calls from public on Su ..

PM to receive direct phone calls from public on Sunday: Gill

4 minutes ago
 Food Security policy to improve living standard of ..

Food Security policy to improve living standard of farmers: Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.