54 criminals held, two distilleries unearthed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 54 criminals, unearthed two distilleries and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown launched across the district during last 24 hours.

According to police sources, police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested eleven proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also arrested eleven drug peddlers, unearthed two distilleries and recovered 3.

580 kg Hashish, 396 litre liquor and 182 bottles of imported wine from their possession.

Meanwhile, four illegal weapon holders were arrested with four pistols and rounds, police sources added.

During the crackdown, four outlaws were arrested for illegally refilling LPG while 24 gamblers were also apprehended with stake money and gambling material, police sources said.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the police stations concerned, police sources said.