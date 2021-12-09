5,489 vehicles fined over wrong parking

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 5,489 vehicles over wrong parking during ongoing year and also impounded most of them in police stations creating problems in smooth flow of traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 5,489 vehicles over wrong parking during ongoing year and also impounded most of them in police stations creating problems in smooth flow of traffic.

Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Omar Khan , Islamabad Traffic Police reviewed arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city, a news release on Thursday said.

The SSP(Traffic) directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens. He said that policy of `Phele Salam- Phir Kalam' should be adopted with the people and briefed them about traffic laws in a polite way.

The SSP (Traffic) said that it is the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there. He said that vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaign has been launched to educate those citizens coming for shopping activities there.

Omar Khan said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose.