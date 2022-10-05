UrduPoint.com

55 Challan Tickets Issued On Violation Of Traffic Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi expressed concerns over the violation of one-way rule and issued 55 challan tickets to the commuters to New Town Circle here on Wednesday. According to the CTP spokesman, the CTP also impounded 7 vehicles in police stations due to lack of documentation.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, In-charge Traffic New Town Circle issued 55 challan tickets while 7 were impounded in the police station for lack of documents.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that the purpose of city traffic police was not to issue challan but to provide better travel facilities to the citizens to make their lives safe. He said that strict action will be taken who were found in violating one-way rule. No leniency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

