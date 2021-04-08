550 acres purchased for setting up railway station in Gwadar: DS Akhtar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Quetta Engineer Akhtar Mehmood Khattak said that indiscriminate action was being taken against land encroachments to recover Railway lands on the directives Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati

The train service will be started on Khost, Harnai and Sibi railway section from July 1, 2021 after 15 years, he said and added that measures were being taken to fully ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in passenger trains in order to protect commutes from the deadly virus.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at his office, saying that at least 550 acres of land has been purchased for setting up a railway station in Gwadar for betterment of its services. Feasibility study had been done in 2007 for rehabilitation of Zhob and Bostan the line, he added saying recommendations have been sent to the Railway Authorities for restarting services of Express and Bolan Mail from Balochistan.

He said that the rehabilitation work of Khost-Sibi-Harnai 140 km railway line would be completed on May 30 next month which could be enhanced trade activities in the area after starting of train services.

Akhtar Mehmood Khattak said SOPs were being fully implemented in trains for ensuring safety of passengers' lives from the coronavirus. He also urged the passengers that they should cooperate with railway administrations in following of SOPs in view of controlling the spread of third wave of deadly virus.

Engineer Akhtar Mehmood Khattak has said that Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Chairman Railway were trying to modernize the railway system in order to provide facilities to the passengers and make their journey comfortable.