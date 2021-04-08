UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

550 Acres Purchased For Setting Up Railway Station In Gwadar: DS Akhtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:54 PM

550 acres purchased for setting up railway station in Gwadar: DS Akhtar

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Quetta Engineer Akhtar Mehmood Khattak said that indiscriminate action was being taken against land encroachments to recover Railway lands on the directives Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Quetta Engineer Akhtar Mehmood Khattak said that indiscriminate action was being taken against land encroachments to recover Railway lands on the directives Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati.

The train service will be started on Khost, Harnai and Sibi railway section from July 1, 2021 after 15 years, he said and added that measures were being taken to fully ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in passenger trains in order to protect commutes from the deadly virus.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at his office, saying that at least 550 acres of land has been purchased for setting up a railway station in Gwadar for betterment of its services. Feasibility study had been done in 2007 for rehabilitation of Zhob and Bostan the line, he added saying recommendations have been sent to the Railway Authorities for restarting services of Express and Bolan Mail from Balochistan.

He said that the rehabilitation work of Khost-Sibi-Harnai 140 km railway line would be completed on May 30 next month which could be enhanced trade activities in the area after starting of train services.

Akhtar Mehmood Khattak said SOPs were being fully implemented in trains for ensuring safety of passengers' lives from the coronavirus. He also urged the passengers that they should cooperate with railway administrations in following of SOPs in view of controlling the spread of third wave of deadly virus.

Engineer Akhtar Mehmood Khattak has said that Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Chairman Railway were trying to modernize the railway system in order to provide facilities to the passengers and make their journey comfortable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Gwadar Zhob Sibi Bolan Harnai May July Media From Azam Khan Swati Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SAPM inaugurates super feeder for tube wells at Po ..

1 minute ago

Gold prices increase Rs100 to Rs104,100 per tola 8 ..

1 minute ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a picnic f ..

38 minutes ago

PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Managemen ..

44 minutes ago

German Lawmaker Says EU-US Negotiations Should Foc ..

2 minutes ago

UK Gov't Minister Calls for End to Violence in Nor ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.