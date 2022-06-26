UrduPoint.com

568 Narcotics Sellers Booked In One Year Across KP

Published June 26, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET-NC) Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman said that the department has registered 568 cases against narcotics sellers during last one year in the province.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the advisor said that during these operations 4582 kilograms hashish, 456 kilograms heroin, 211opium, 156 kilograms ice drugs and 828 litres wine were also seized and confiscated.

Similarly, 328 vehicles used in drugs' smuggling were confiscated and 637 smugglers have also been arrested red-handedly.

He said that the Narcotics Control Wing of the ET&NC Department was being activated as model force equipped with latest machinery and revolutionary reforms are also being introduced in it soon.

The advisor said that officers and personnel of good reputation were being recruited after passage through formal test and interviews while infamous officers would be banned forever.

He further said that the department in collaboration with district administration Peshawar has fully participated in the rehabilitation operation for drug addicts. So far 1500 addicts have been shifted to rehabilitation centres, wherein they are provided best treatment facilities and imparted skills.

