5.735 Kg Hashish Seized, 19 Arrested In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:39 PM

5.735 Kg Hashish seized, 19 arrested in Sargodha

Police on Saturday have arrested nineteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Saturday have arrested nineteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Ammara Ather, teams of different police stations during crackdown against drug paddlers and criminals within their jurisdiction, arrested 19 drug pushers and criminals recovering 5.

735 kilogram hashish, 7 Pistols 30 bore, 3 guns 12 bore and 1 Rifle 7 mm from their possession.

They identified as; Piran Ditta, Waqas, Aitzaz Ahsan, Babar, Ahsan, Shahbaz, Muhammad Arshed, Atif, Mehboob, Ghulam Abbas, Zee Shan and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

