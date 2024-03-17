58pc Rashan Bags Distributed In Division: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that Rashan bags distribution continued with rapid pace and 58 percent target has been achieved so far across the region.
Presiding over a meeting on Sunday, the commissioner said that Rashan bags under Ramzan Negihban Package of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif were being distributed among registered persons.
He said that a total of over 2.2 million registered persons would be provided Rashan Bags out of which more than 400,000 bags have been distributed so far while the remaining target would be achieved as soon as possible.
On the other hand, a special crackdown was continued against violators of price act in which 677 shopkeepers have been arrested in 15-days and 190 FIRs have been registered against profiteers, he said and added that 72 business points have been sealed while fine of over Rs 6.
5 million has also been imposed during the ongoing crackdown.
Dr Nasir maintained that the Rashan bags have been directed to deliver bags at the doors of registered persons, adding that strict legal action would be taken over negligence.
He said that price control magistrates have been directed to visit markets on daily basis and their performance was being monitored strictly in order to ensure maximum relief for masses during the Ramazan.
