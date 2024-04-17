6 cops suspended over abuse of powers, corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti has suspended six policemen on the charge of abuse of powers and corruption.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the SSP had received complaints that four cops of Dolphin force including Adnan, Irfan, Umar Farooq and Nauman abused their powers and subjected a motorcyclist to severe torture in the area of Samanabad police station.

The SSP Operations suspended them and ordered a departmental action against them after an inquiry.

Meanwhile, the SSP Operations suspended two policemen of Elite force including Head Constable Mian Waqar and driver Liaquat on the charge of taking illegal gratification for releasing two accused arrested for possessing illicit weapons during patrol in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

He also ordered for investigation against these officials and further action would be taken on the basis of the inquiry reports, he added.