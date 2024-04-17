6 Cops Suspended Over Abuse Of Powers, Corruption
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti has suspended six policemen on the charge of abuse of powers and corruption.
A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the SSP had received complaints that four cops of Dolphin force including Adnan, Irfan, Umar Farooq and Nauman abused their powers and subjected a motorcyclist to severe torture in the area of Samanabad police station.
The SSP Operations suspended them and ordered a departmental action against them after an inquiry.
Meanwhile, the SSP Operations suspended two policemen of Elite force including Head Constable Mian Waqar and driver Liaquat on the charge of taking illegal gratification for releasing two accused arrested for possessing illicit weapons during patrol in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.
He also ordered for investigation against these officials and further action would be taken on the basis of the inquiry reports, he added.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on drug peddlers intensifies across Sindh29 seconds ago
-
Man kills wife, sister32 seconds ago
-
SMIU Associations' delegation meets VC35 seconds ago
-
Sargodha Board holds training workshop11 minutes ago
-
President summons NA session on Friday21 minutes ago
-
5 power thieves booked21 minutes ago
-
UN Women delegation visits South Punjab Secretariat21 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three30 minutes ago
-
Eid Milan Party celebrated at HANDS30 minutes ago
-
Power suspension for Peshawar, Mingora, Kohat, Mardan notified30 minutes ago
-
Audit Report released by AGP discloses irregularities in BRT project31 minutes ago
-
Prices of Rotti and Naan in different city areas reviewed31 minutes ago