Open Menu

6 Drug Peddlers Arrested During Anti Drug Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 08:20 PM

6 drug peddlers arrested during anti drug campaign

Tank police on Tuesday arrested six accused and recovered narcotics during the ongoing anti-drugs campaign in the Tank district

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Tank police on Tuesday arrested six accused and recovered narcotics during the ongoing anti-drugs campaign in the Tank district.

According to the details, in the light of the special orders of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan and Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Sati, and under the command of District Police Officer Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah, the anti-drugs campaign started and police arrested six drug peddlers from different areas of the district.

The arrested drug peddlers identified as Nisar Ali, son of Zulfiqar Ali resident of Kahawar Kalan, Bhakkar district, Ramzan s/o Mushtaq, Khadrianwala Tank, Hikmatullah son of Saadullah, Kirri Haider, Hasan Nawaz son of Sharifuddin resident of Gara Koro Khan, Shahzeb son of Yusuf resident of Gomal and Syed Kalam son of Sher Ghajan resident of Chagmalai Tehsil Ladha.

The Police have recovered 570 grams of ice, 675 grams of hashish, and 25 grams of heroin, from their possession, registered separate cases against them, and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Bhakkar Tank Gomal From

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to improve health facilities : P ..

Govt taking steps to improve health facilities : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister ..

3 minutes ago
 Media should play its role to mitigate GBV issue: ..

Media should play its role to mitigate GBV issue: Nilofer

3 minutes ago
 12 falcon hunters apprehended

12 falcon hunters apprehended

3 minutes ago
 DC Cheema directs health official to expedite anti ..

DC Cheema directs health official to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activitie ..

4 minutes ago
 SRTI Park to host &#039;Women in Technology Forum ..

SRTI Park to host &#039;Women in Technology Forum and Awards&#039; on September ..

10 minutes ago
 LHC orders chief commissioner, IGP Islamabad to pr ..

LHC orders chief commissioner, IGP Islamabad to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 6

5 minutes ago
Nation stands united with defence forces to thwart ..

Nation stands united with defence forces to thwart anti-Pakistan designs: PM

5 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report from IGP regarding recovery of PT ..

IHC seeks report from IGP regarding recovery of PTI's leader

5 minutes ago
 LESCO takes effective steps for system stability: ..

LESCO takes effective steps for system stability: Shahid Haider

5 minutes ago
 Poland to spend over 4% of GDP on defence in 2024

Poland to spend over 4% of GDP on defence in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Saudi extends 1 mn bpd oil output cut through Dece ..

Saudi extends 1 mn bpd oil output cut through December: ministry

5 minutes ago
 Calls for reform of global finance system dominate ..

Calls for reform of global finance system dominate Africa climate talks

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan