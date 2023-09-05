6 drug peddlers arrested during anti drug campaign

Tank police on Tuesday arrested six accused and recovered narcotics during the ongoing anti-drugs campaign in the Tank district

According to the details, in the light of the special orders of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan and Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Sati, and under the command of District Police Officer Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah, the anti-drugs campaign started and police arrested six drug peddlers from different areas of the district.

The arrested drug peddlers identified as Nisar Ali, son of Zulfiqar Ali resident of Kahawar Kalan, Bhakkar district, Ramzan s/o Mushtaq, Khadrianwala Tank, Hikmatullah son of Saadullah, Kirri Haider, Hasan Nawaz son of Sharifuddin resident of Gara Koro Khan, Shahzeb son of Yusuf resident of Gomal and Syed Kalam son of Sher Ghajan resident of Chagmalai Tehsil Ladha.

The Police have recovered 570 grams of ice, 675 grams of hashish, and 25 grams of heroin, from their possession, registered separate cases against them, and started further investigation.