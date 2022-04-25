6 Killed after head-on collision between two passenger buses in Jhang

At least six people were killed and several others wounded when a speeding passenger bus rammed into another passenger bus coming from opposite side on Jhang Layyah road on Monday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed and several others wounded when a speeding passenger bus rammed into another passenger bus coming from opposite side on Jhang Layyah road on Monday afternoon.

According to details, rescue officials said that the accident occurred at Layyah road Jhang where two passenger vehicles were collided due to over-speeding, killing six persons on the spot and injuring seven others, a private news channel reported.

The local police and administration shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital.