UrduPoint.com

6 Killed After Head-on Collision Between Two Passenger Buses In Jhang

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 02:42 PM

6 Killed after head-on collision between two passenger buses in Jhang

At least six people were killed and several others wounded when a speeding passenger bus rammed into another passenger bus coming from opposite side on Jhang Layyah road on Monday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed and several others wounded when a speeding passenger bus rammed into another passenger bus coming from opposite side on Jhang Layyah road on Monday afternoon.

According to details, rescue officials said that the accident occurred at Layyah road Jhang where two passenger vehicles were collided due to over-speeding, killing six persons on the spot and injuring seven others, a private news channel reported.

The local police and administration shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Vehicles Road Jhang From

Recent Stories

FO deplores ‘Public Notice’ by India advising ..

FO deplores ‘Public Notice’ by India advising students not to seek higher ed ..

9 minutes ago
 FO deplores ‘Public Notice’ by India advising ..

FO deplores ‘Public Notice’ by India advising students not to seek higher ed ..

10 minutes ago
 Distt admin imposes Rs 2.5 mln fine on profiteers ..

Distt admin imposes Rs 2.5 mln fine on profiteers during Ramzan

8 minutes ago
 25741 candidates contesting on 6259 wards in Baloc ..

25741 candidates contesting on 6259 wards in Balochistan's LG polls

8 minutes ago
 The quest for a universal coronavirus vaccine

The quest for a universal coronavirus vaccine

10 minutes ago
 China continues to advance concrete measures to up ..

China continues to advance concrete measures to uphold authority of constitution ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.