PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale jolted various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the bordering area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan at a depth of 223 kilometers.

No loss of life or property was reported till filing of this report.

