600 Bottles Of Fake Sanitizers Seized In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

600 bottles of fake sanitizers seized in Peshawar

District administration and lcoal police in a joint raid have seized 600 bottles of fake sanitizers from a plaza in Faqirabad area of Peshawar on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration and lcoal police in a joint raid have seized 600 bottles of fake sanitizers from a plaza in Faqirabad area of Peshawar on Saturday.

The raid was jointly supervised by Additional Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Shafiq Afridi and SHO Faqirabad Police Station, Javed Akhter.

During the raid, fake sanitizer was being filled in bottles from three drums which were sized and three culprits were also arrested.

The culprits later told raiding team that filled bottles were to be sold in markets at high price.

The arrested persons have been handed over to police and legal action would be taken against them, said DC Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar.

