UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

600 Ton Of Sacrificial Animals Entrails Removed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 10:30 PM

600 ton of sacrificial animals entrails removed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq along with the Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Muhammad Awais Tarar visited various areas of the city to review the cleanliness arrangements put in place on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements and directed the concerned to further expedite the cleanliness operation in a bid to keep city clean.

He was opined that 9,000 ton of sacrificial animals entrails and offal would have to be removed during eid days.

He informed that 600 ton of sacrificial animals entrails, waste had been removed on the first day of Eid.

The DC said the organisation having permission and No Objection Certificate (NoC) could get hides of sacrificial animals during Eidul Azha.

MD RWMC informed that 3500 sanitary workers have been deployed to keep the city clean while 412 vehicles are lifting the garbage and the staff had been directed to properly remove entrails of the sacrificial animals from all residential areas and shift them at the nearby garbage transfer station.

A complaint cell has been established to facilitate the citizens, he said. The residents can register their complaints on 0320-0506661, 0320-0506662 and 0320-0506663.

Related Topics

EID Company Vehicles Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Commissioning of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant goes ..

33 minutes ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

48 minutes ago

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

2 hours ago

IAEA DG congratulates UAE on achieving first criti ..

2 hours ago

Successful startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear En ..

2 hours ago

Successful operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.