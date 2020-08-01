600 ton of sacrificial animals entrails removed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq along with the Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Muhammad Awais Tarar visited various areas of the city to review the cleanliness arrangements put in place on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements and directed the concerned to further expedite the cleanliness operation in a bid to keep city clean.

He was opined that 9,000 ton of sacrificial animals entrails and offal would have to be removed during eid days.

He informed that 600 ton of sacrificial animals entrails, waste had been removed on the first day of Eid.

The DC said the organisation having permission and No Objection Certificate (NoC) could get hides of sacrificial animals during Eidul Azha.

MD RWMC informed that 3500 sanitary workers have been deployed to keep the city clean while 412 vehicles are lifting the garbage and the staff had been directed to properly remove entrails of the sacrificial animals from all residential areas and shift them at the nearby garbage transfer station.

A complaint cell has been established to facilitate the citizens, he said. The residents can register their complaints on 0320-0506661, 0320-0506662 and 0320-0506663.