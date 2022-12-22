61th meeting of governing body held at RDA

The 61st meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) governing body was held here on Thursday which was chaired by Chairman, RDA, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

The directors concerned of the authority gave detailed presentations on their agenda items to the governing body.

The meeting after discussion decided to endorse the proposal of the consultant about Peri-Urban Structure Plan/Side Development Zone about two Tehsils including Gujar Khan and Kallar Syedan.

The authority's concerned were instructed to sent the plan to the district planning and design committee (DPDC) headed by the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi which would take decision under local government rules 2020 after having consultative sessions with the stakeholders. If the committee needs any assistance or any input from the consultant, MMP consultant and director MP&TE would assist the forum accordingly.

The governing body directed Mott MacDonald Pakistan Company's consultant to submit presentation about the proposal Peri-Urban Structure Plan/Side Development Zone for two Tehsils Taxila and Kahuta in the next governing body meeting.

About the agenda item, "enhancement in ground coverage w.r.t hardship regarding height restriction by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)" the body formed a committee comprising Chief Engineer RDA, Director Admin and Finance RDA, Director MP&TE and Director LU&BC to give proposals on the matter.

The governing body also instructed the Land Use and Planning Wing RDA about the agenda item, "Implementation of Rule 45 of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules, 2021" that reference may be sent to the Punjab government for an advice.

The governing body also approved proposed enhancement of the posts in WASA budget and grant of RDA support allowance to the employees of WASA, Rawalpindi.

Members of the governing body including Vice Chairman RDA, Malik Muhammad Ali Awan, Major (R) Muhammad Latasib Satti, MPA PP-6, RDA Javed Kausar, MPA PP-8, Technical Member Raja Khurram Zaman, Technical Member, Raja Muhammad Arshad, Director General, RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, MD WASA, Muhammad Tanveer, Director Land and Admin & Finance RDA, Malik Ghazanfar Ali, Director LU&BC Jamshaid Aftab, Director MP&TE, RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Architecture, Shuja Ali, Deputy Director Planning, Samiullah Niazi, representatives of Finance Department, P&D Department, Deputy Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi, Local Government and other officers participated in the meeting.