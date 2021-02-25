62 centers set up for registration of votes in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The district election commissioner has set up 62 centers in the district for registration of votes, transfer and correction of votes.

According to District Election Commissioner-I Shakeel Ahmed, people belonging to the district can obtain forms and submit at the centers.

He said that form-21 would be for registration and transfer of vote, form 22 for exclusion of vote and form 23 for correction of vote.

He said 25 centers had been established in tehsil city, eight in Saddar, seven in Tandlianwala, three in Chak Jhumra, 12 in Jarranwala and seven in tehsil Samundri.

He said information about registration of vote could also be sought by sending CNIC numberthrough SMS at 8300.