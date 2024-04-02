Open Menu

648 Profiteers Fined, 45 Shopkeepers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Price control magistrates fined 648 profiteering besides arresting 45 shopkeepers from four districts of the division during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Tuesday that Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed had issued directions to the price control magistrates to expedite their efforts against profiteering for facilitating the general public during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

Therefore, the price control magistrates conducted 11,172 inspections in various markets and bazaars in district Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh and found 276 shopkeepers involved in profiteering whereas 372 shopkeepers failed to display rate lists at conspicuous places at their shops and stalls.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.510,000 on these profiteers. They also arrested 45 shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control mechanism and Ehtiram-e-Ramazan Ordinance besides sealing 3 shops and getting 2 cases registered, he added.

