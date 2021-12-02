UrduPoint.com

66 Female Students Of IUB Interviewed For USADI Scholarships

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:51 PM

Female students were interviewed by the Institutional Scholarship Committee of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for USAID Scholarships today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Female students were interviewed by the Institutional Scholarship Committee of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for USAID Scholarships today.

As many as 66 female students from social sciences and education faculties from 2021 M.Phil programs were interviewed.

On this occasion Vice Chancellor Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio, Dean Faculty of Education Prof. Dr. Akhtar Ali, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Chairperson Department urdu Dr. Rubina Rafique, Umar Farooq and Director Financial Assistance Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi were also present.

