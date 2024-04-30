Open Menu

68,800 Pakistanis to perform hajj this year; Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs, Dr. Ataur Rehman has said that around 68,800 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year under the government's regular scheme.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, has taken several steps to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for Pakistani pilgrims during their Hajj journey, he told ptv news.

The operation will cater to 34,300 pilgrims destined for Madina, while 34,500 will land in Jeddah, continuing their travel to Makkah. The pre-Hajj flight operation is scheduled to conclude on June 9.

Similarly, he said Pakistani pilgrims will be provided with train station tickets for travel during the Mashair days from Mina to Arafat, Muzdalifa, and Jamarat.

Dr. Ataur Rehman highlighted that this year, 63 per cent of pilgrims will be stationed in Old Mina and 37 per cent in New Mina, strategically situated along main routes and train stations.

Furthermore, accommodations in Madinah have been arranged to accommodate 100 per cent of pilgrims in Markazia.

The federal secretary said ministry has introduced new initiatives to enhance the pilgrim experience, including a 'Short Haj' program spanning 20 to 25 days, accommodating 16,000 pilgrims.

However, due to airline costs, expenses for this program may be slightly higher.

To streamline communication and facilitate pilgrims, the government has launched the HajApp, mandating its installation on pilgrims' smartphones for seamless communication and information dissemination. Additionally, pre-installed SIM cards will be provided to pilgrims to address communication needs, including WhatsApp calls.

In a bid to enhance pilgrim identification and convenience, standardized bags of the same size and color will be distributed.

Dr. Ataur Rehman said selection of Haj Assistants (Moavineen) has been made through a transparent and merit-based process, with an accompanying app to monitor their performance.

To a question, he said improvements have also been made to the weekly food menu during the pilgrims' stay in Makkah, with an emphasis on protein-rich meals including beef, chicken, and eggs, offering a diverse and nutritious diet.

In addition to pilgrims under the regular scheme, those participating in private schemes will benefit from the 'Road to Makkah' facility at Karachi and Islamabad airports, he said in response to another query.

