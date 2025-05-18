69 Outlaws Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized During Crackdown Against Criminals
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 01:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) In a major crackdown against criminal elements, the Dera police conducted multiple coordinated search and strike operations in different areas, resulting in the arrest of 69 outlaws, including drug dealers and proclaimed offenders, police said on Sunday.
The operations were carried out under the supervision of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada following the directives of Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar.
Led by SP City Ali Hamza, the Dera Town and Paroa police teams searched over 50 residences. During these operations, 43 suspects were arrested besides recovery of 1,510 grams of hashish and Rs 19,500 in cash. Additionally, the cases were also registered against suspects for violating the National Action Plan.
In a parallel operation in the Kulachi Circle, SP Muhammad Nawab Khan led a team including SDPO Inamullah Khan and SHOs Aslam Khan Baloch and Bashir Ahmed.
The operation targeted various areas of Kulachi and Hathala, resulting in the arrest of 28 suspects, including several proclaimed offenders wanted in attempted murder cases.
Meanwhile, a high-impact operation was also carried out in the jurisdiction of Giloti Police Station, under the leadership of SP Paharpur Muhammad Irfan Khan and SDPO Paniala Basharat Khan.
This operation resulted in the arrest of eight individuals, including notorious drug dealer Kamal Din alias Kamalu, from whose possession 2,400 grams of hashish, 320 grams of Ice drug, one Kalashnikov rifle with 21 rounds were seized. Additional recoveries included a 9mm pistol, a 3x3 rifle, and 58 rounds of mixed ammunition from two other suspects.
The police spokesman said that these targeted operations reflect the firm commitment of Dera police to rooting out crime and maintaining public safety through decisive and indiscriminate actions.
