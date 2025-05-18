Open Menu

Cooling Drink Market Reaches New Heights As Social Media Users Recommend Refreshing Beverages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) As the mercury soars, citizens turn to cooling drinks, driven by social media platforms where vloggers and influencers recommend refreshing beverages, guiding people to popular eateries, street food stalls and cafes serving specialty

drinks.

These social media recommendations have significantly boosted sales for local businesses, with many outlets reporting a surge in demand for cooling drinks such as lassi, falooda, fruit juices and chilled sodas, said a report with a local news channel.

"I have tried several places that serve lassi, but this one stall in Lahore is my absolute favorite," said a vlogger.

"I have shared my review on social media, and I am glad to see that my followers are enjoying it too."

The surge in demand for cooling drinks has been a boon for businesses, with many outlets reporting a significant increase in sales.

"We are grateful for the support of social media influencers and vloggers," said an owner of a popular restaurant in Karachi. "Their recommendations have helped us reach a wider audience and increase our sales.

"

Another citizen from Islamabad echoed similar sentiments, "Social media has made it so easy to find the best cooling drinks in town. I have tried so many new places and flavors this summer, and I am loving every minute of it!"

"We are struggling to keep up with the demand for falooda and other cooling drinks," said a shopkeeper in Lahore.

"But we are grateful for the extra business, and we are working hard to ensure that every customer leaves satisfied."

"Our falooda ice cream shakes are flying off the shelves," said another owner of a popular dessert shop in Islamabad.

"We are selling out of stock every day, and we are having to work overtime to keep up with the demand," he added.

"We are thrilled to see our sales skyrocketing," said owner of a popular dessert shop in Faisalabad.

"Our falooda ice cream shakes are a hit with customers, and we're working hard to ensure that every customer leaves happy and satisfied," he added.

