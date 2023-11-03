7 injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Seven passengers including two women received injuries in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that a speeding van struck against road divider after its tyre burst near Grid Station Stop on Jaranwala Road.

As a result, seven passengers including Ayub (50), Talal (25), Nasir (25), Zania Bibi (24), Khadija Bibi (45), Abdus Sattar (60) and Amjad Javaid (55) received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted the last three to Allied Hospital-II Faisalabad in addition to providing first aid to first five victims, he added.