7 passengers killed as rickshaw fell in KDA canal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :At least seven persons lost their lives on Monday while three were rescued as the rickshaw they were travelling in, fell in KDA canal near Gujjo town of district Thatta.

A spokesman for Edhi foundation told APP that incident took place near Gujjo in which seven people, including the driver, had lost their lives.

The three other passengers were rescued while dead bodies were also fished out.

According to SHO Makli police station, Aftab Ali, the deceased belonged to Tablighi Jamaat who had come from Dhabji for preaching.

The dead bodies and three victims had been shifted to Civil Hospital Makli.