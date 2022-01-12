UrduPoint.com

7 People Die Due To Consumption Of Poisonous Liquor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022

7 people die due to consumption of poisonous liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Seven persons died and another hospitalized after they allegedly consumed poisonous liquor in Tando Jam area of Hyderabad late Monday night.

According to report, 7 persons identified as Kamal Chand Kolhi, Juman Solangi, Kewal Molchand, Irfan Khanzada, Hamid Qaimkhani, Arif Rajput and Amir Rajput were mysteriously died late Monday night while one person Nimano Kolhi was admitted at civil hospital in serious condition.

According to details, all seven persons have lost their lives due to consumption of raw liquor but Police denied the reports.

Talking to APP, SHO P.S Tando Jam Parvez Khattak said that relatives of the deceased informed that they were sick for last several days while the reports of their deaths due to drinking raw alcohol were not true.

Meanwhile, DIG and SSP Hyderabad have taken notice of the reports and ordered investigation of the incident while concerned officers were asked for conducting autopsy of all deceased to ascertain the cause of their mysterious deaths.

