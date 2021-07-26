'7 textile mills of Faisalabad included among 25 that contributed 21% share in exports'

Seven textile mills of Faisalabad have been included among top 25 mills that contributed 21% share in total national export of 25 billion dollars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Seven textile mills of Faisalabad have been included among top 25 mills that contributed 21% share in total national export of 25 billion dollars.

This was stated by President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed while talking to APP. He appreciated the role of Faisalabad in overall national economy and said that out of total 25 billion Dollar export, the share of textile group is 15.5 billion dollar.

He thanked the government and particularly Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment and said that the government has extended maximum facilities and its textile sector has responded positively by giving a quantum jump to the national exports.

He said that if the current trend continued, textile exports could increase up to 25 billion Dollars just within the next couple of years.

He also appreciated the Interloop, Nishat, Masood Textile, Sadaqat, Kalash, Gohar and Kamal Ltd and said that these groups are further expanding their production lines which will have a salutary impact on the national economy.