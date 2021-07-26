UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'7 Textile Mills Of Faisalabad Included Among 25 That Contributed 21% Share In Exports'

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:06 PM

'7 textile mills of Faisalabad included among 25 that contributed 21% share in exports'

Seven textile mills of Faisalabad have been included among top 25 mills that contributed 21% share in total national export of 25 billion dollars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Seven textile mills of Faisalabad have been included among top 25 mills that contributed 21% share in total national export of 25 billion dollars.

This was stated by President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed while talking to APP. He appreciated the role of Faisalabad in overall national economy and said that out of total 25 billion Dollar export, the share of textile group is 15.5 billion dollar.

He thanked the government and particularly Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment and said that the government has extended maximum facilities and its textile sector has responded positively by giving a quantum jump to the national exports.

He said that if the current trend continued, textile exports could increase up to 25 billion Dollars just within the next couple of years.

He also appreciated the Interloop, Nishat, Masood Textile, Sadaqat, Kalash, Gohar and Kamal Ltd and said that these groups are further expanding their production lines which will have a salutary impact on the national economy.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Prime Minister Exports Dollar Chamber Commerce Textile Government Industry Share Top Nishat Masood Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

50 Years of ADFD: Over AED150bn development fundin ..

16 minutes ago

Hospitals overwhelmed in Senegal's capital as viru ..

1 second ago

70 % of district population to be vaccinated again ..

3 seconds ago

Eager to establish himself as an all-rounder is Ha ..

4 seconds ago

FM Qureshi condoles death of elder brother of prov ..

6 seconds ago

Biden Nominates 8 US Attorneys - White House

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.