7,000 LEA Personnel Performed Duty During Ashura Days

7,000 LEA personnel performed duty during Ashura Days

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur, Imran Mahmood here on Wednesday said that 7,000 personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEA) including the police performed security duty at Imambargahs and on the routes of religious processions during Ashura days

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur, Imran Mahmood here on Wednesday said that 7,000 personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEA) including the police performed security duty at Imambargahs and on the routes of religious processions during Ashura days.

He told media persons that 7,000 personnel of LEA and police performed duty to provide security to 207 Azadari processions and 84 majalis in Ashura days. "No any untoward incident was reported during first 10 days of the month of Moharram-ul-Haraam," he said.

The RPO said that 112 Azadari processions were staged and 33 majalis were held in Bahawalpur district.

"Over 2500 police personnel provide security to 112 Azadari processions and 33 majalis in Bahawalpur district," he said adding that over 2,000 police personnel including officers performed security duty to provide security to 20 Azadari processions and 36 religious gatherings pertaining to Moharram-ul-Haraam.

He said that as well as over 2000 police personnel were deployed on the routes of 72 processions and at the places of 14 majalis in Rahimyar Khan district.

