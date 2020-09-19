700,000 children to be vaccinated polio drops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Muzaffar Khan Sial on Saturday check the arrangements of anti polio campaign to be held from September 21-23.

Chairing a meeting to finalize the arrangements at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, he said around 729,763 children under the age of five would be administered anti-polio drops in the district.

Director Health Services Bahawalpur, Dr Syed Tanveer Hussain, Cheif Executive Officer, District Health Authority Bahawalpur, Dr Aurangzaib and Focal Person Preventives Dr Zakir Ali were also present on the occasion.

He was informed that 1599 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1288 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 144 transit teams. The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 123 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors.

Five special teams have been formed to administer anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan while 14 motorbike teams will give vaccines in areas near river banks and children of gipsies.

September 24 and September 25 are reserved for left out children.