71 Shops Penalized For Overpricing In The District Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:37 PM

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 994 shops and markets on July 2 and July 3 and found irregularities at 71 places

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 994 shops and markets on July 2 and July 3 and found irregularities at 71 places.

Fine of Rs 106500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

