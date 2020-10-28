7500 cops to ensure security for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) in Rawalpindi region

As many as 7500 cops will be deployed in Rawalpindi region to ensure security of the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) to be celebrated on Oct 30 (Friday).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 7500 cops will be deployed in Rawalpindi region to ensure security of the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) to be celebrated on Oct 30 (Friday).

Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar has directed the police officers of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal to finalize all the arrangements to provide foolproof security cover to 352 Milad processions and 91 Mahafils, to be organized in the region in connection with Milad un Nabi (SAW). Over 1000 volunteers would also be deployed along with Police personnel.

Punjab police under their security strategy would make concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident.

All arrangements are being finalized in the region to provide foolproof security cover to all the processions of the region.

According to a police spokesman, under the security plan formulated for 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, foolproof security arrangements would be finalized while maximum police personnel would be on security duty in the region. Traffic Wardens, Punjab Constabulary, Elite Force, Special Branch, Mohafiz Squad, Ladies Police personnel and volunteers would provide security cover to the main Eid Milad un Nabi processions of the region while there would also be representatives of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, District Peace, Milad and Seerat Committees of the four districts.

He said elaborate security arrangements would also be made for Taxila, Gujar Khan, Murree, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian tehsils and other areas of Rawalpindi district where all available resources would be utilized to ensure security foolproof.

Police reserves would also be on high alert to meet any eventuality, he informed.

Ulema, Mushaikh and religious scholars of different sects have also been taken on board to promote religious harmony in the region. Strict checking of vehicles is being made at entry and exist points of the cities.

There would be strict monitoring of the main processions while Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have also been installed to ensure the security of the main procession of Rawalpindi district. Parking of vehicles would not be allowed at the route of the procession, he said.

No one would be allowed to stand on roof tops of the commercial and residential buildings situated along the route of the main processions while armed police personnel would be deployed on the rooftops of the buildings. Police patrolling had also been enhanced in many areas of the region.

Special checking of the route of the main procession would be completed before start of the procession and bomb disposal squad would clear the route on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The faithful would be checked with metal detectors and walk through gates would be installed at the entry points.

The route of the main procession would be sealed completely and streets on the route of the procession would also be barricaded, he added.