76th Independence Day Celebrated In KP With Spirit, National Zeal

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Like other parts of the country the 76th Independence Day celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged districts on Monday with spirit and national Zeal

The Day dawned with 21-gun salute in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar.

The 21-gun salute was held at Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium Peshawar. Later, flag hoisting ceremonies were held in different areas of the province.

Special prayers were also offered in mosques for progress and prosperity of the country and eternal peace of the martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

The buildings and bazars were adorned with lights, flags, balloons and other related messages.

A central ceremony to commemorate Independence Day was held at the Provincial Civil Secretariat.

The event was graced by the presence of Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, who inaugurated the proceedings by hoisting the national flag.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadim Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, provincial administrative secretaries, district officials, members of civil society, media representatives, and students also participated in the ceremony.

Impressive flag hoisting ceremonies were held at Governor House, Peshawar High Court and thousands of schools, colleges and universities of the province.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on the eve of Independence Day visited the Police lines here to pay tribute to martyrs.

During the visit, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the memorial and observed a moment of silence in their honor.

He also offered Fatiha and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks.

In commemoration of Independence Day, a colorful event was organized at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and 'Golden Tree Plantation Campaign' inaugurated in this regard.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated Pakistan's 76th Independence Day with remarkable enthusiasm and zeal.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held on the eve of 76th Independence Day at the premises of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Similarly, a colorful ceremony was organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar in connection with the Independence Day.

