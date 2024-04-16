Open Menu

789 Cops Take A List Examination For Promotion

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Exactly 789 constables tested their memory and knowledge in the A List examination for promotion held here Tuesday under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali.

The candidates who will clear the A List examination will be entitled to join B One examination, CPO said as he witnessed the constables taking the examination with traffic wardens serving as invigilators.

SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid, SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir, ASP Cantonment Tayyab Wazir, ASP Waqar Ahmad, DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Naeem Abbas, DSP Sadar Bakht Nasar, DSP Haram Gate Ibrahim Khan Dareshak, DSP Delhi Gate Fayyaz Ahmad Sanpal, DSP Investigations Rao Tariq Parvez and other officials were present.

CPO Sadiq Ali said on the occasion that A List examination was important for being the first step to a continuous journey of promotion. A list candidates’ performance would be evaluated on merit and only the hard working and better among the contenders would be eligible for promotion, he added.

