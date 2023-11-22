7th Pakistan Industrial Expo-2023 to open at Expo Centre on 25th

The three-day 7th Pakistan Industrial Expo, an annual feature arranged by the Everest International Expo (Pvt.) Limited, is going to be held here at Expo Centre from November 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The three-day 7th Pakistan Industrial Expo, an annual feature arranged by the Everest International Expo (Pvt.) Limited, is going to be held here at Expo Centre from November 25.

Mr. Steve Zhou, Project Head of Everest International Expo, told media here Wednesday that around 250 Pakistani and Chinese companies would be showcasing their products and services at this event this year. The event promises to be a landmark occasion, fostering global partnerships, driving economic growth, and showcasing the vast potential within Pakistan's industrial landscape, he said and added that 7th Pakistan Industrial Expo would surpass its predecessor in scale. This year, he said, the expo would occupy double the space, with Hall No. 1 exclusively featuring Chinese industrial enterprises while Pakistani companies would spotlight locally manufactured products at Hall 2. This strategic arrangement aimed to enhance mutual trade and business communication between Pakistan and China.

On this occasion, University of Sargodha's Vice Chancellor Dr. Qaiser Abbas emphasized the enduring collaboration with a Chinese exhibition company, now entering its sixth year. Through the Pakistan Industrial Expo platform, this partnership has facilitated numerous international collaborations, attracting investments and introducing advanced technologies to Pakistan.

Dr. Abbas highlighted the pivotal role the PIE (Punjab Industrial Estate) platform played in promoting the industrial and economic development of the nation.

Zishan Hashmi, Deputy General Manager of Everest International Expo, shared the details about the diverse industrial sectors to be showcased at the Expo. From CNC machines to industrial equipment, hardware, building materials, agricultural machines, engineering machines, chemicals, and solar systems, the Expo promises a comprehensive display of cutting-edge technologies and products. Entrepreneurs and businessmen are encouraged to explore these sectors and establish new business links, contributing to the economic growth of the region.

The 7th Pakistan Industrial Expo represents more than an exhibition; it's a dynamic platform driving collaboration, innovation, and economic advancement. Media representatives are invited to join this transformative event and be part of the narrative as Pakistan takes a significant stride towards global industrial prominence, he maintained. Everest International Expo (Pvt.) Limited extended gratitude to all partners, sponsors and participants for their support, and anticipated a groundbreaking 7th Pakistan Industrial Expo.