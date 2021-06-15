UrduPoint.com
8 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

8 arrested for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in a crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up eight persons from different localities and recovered eight 30 bore pistols from their possession, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that Pirwadhai, Airport, Taxila, Saddar Baroni and Chontra police arrested Muhammad Suleman, Farhan, Subhan, Owais Haider, Syed Habib, Abdul Ghani, Tufail and Matiullah.

He said the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

The police would continue raids against lawbreakers and sent them behind the bars, he added.

He said the separate cases were registered against all the accused while further investigations was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

