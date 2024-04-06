83,275 Households Get Ration Under Ramazan Package In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A total of 83,275 households in Sialkot district were provided with ration under the Punjab government's special “Ramazan Nigehban Program”.
According to a habdout, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that under the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, more than 3,89,000 deserving citizens benefited from the package
He said that under the Punjab government's Ramazan Package, rations were provided to the deserving people in all four tehsils, each ration pack included ten kilograms of flour bag, two kilograms of ghee, two kilograms of rice, two kilograms of sugar and baison.
The Deputy Commissioner highly appreciated the services of the teams under the leadership of Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and the members of the teams for verifying the beneficiaries for working hard for the distribution of the Ramazan relief package.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain visited the Government Christian High school and reviewed the arrangements at the Matric examination center under the Gujranwala education Board.
The Deputy Commissioner directed that the instructions of the Punjab government and the Education board will be ensured for conducting transparent examinations and providing facilities to the candidates.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO promotes 125 officials9 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of rape19 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of acid attack19 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits District Jail, inspect facilities19 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against gas pilferers underway19 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 performance reviewed19 minutes ago
-
Over 20m pilgrims flock to Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in Ramadan19 minutes ago
-
BJP regime continues to usurp all rights including religious freedom in IIOJK: APHC29 minutes ago
-
Weapon dealer held with illegal weapons29 minutes ago
-
Government taking steps to strengthen national economy: Attaullah Tarar29 minutes ago
-
Milk shop owner fined for selling adulterated milk29 minutes ago
-
Govt to build 300 grounds, sports complexes: Maryam Nawaz29 minutes ago