83,275 households get ration under Ramazan package in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A total of 83,275 households in Sialkot district were provided with ration under the Punjab government's special “Ramazan Nigehban Program”.

According to a habdout, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that under the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, more than 3,89,000 deserving citizens benefited from the package

He said that under the Punjab government's Ramazan Package, rations were provided to the deserving people in all four tehsils, each ration pack included ten kilograms of flour bag, two kilograms of ghee, two kilograms of rice, two kilograms of sugar and baison.

The Deputy Commissioner highly appreciated the services of the teams under the leadership of Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and the members of the teams for verifying the beneficiaries for working hard for the distribution of the Ramazan relief package.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain visited the Government Christian High school and reviewed the arrangements at the Matric examination center under the Gujranwala education Board.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that the instructions of the Punjab government and the Education board will be ensured for conducting transparent examinations and providing facilities to the candidates.