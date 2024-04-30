Open Menu

Over 12,000 Children Enrolled In Govt Schools Under Enrollment Campaign: DEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Over 12,000 children enrolled in Govt schools under enrollment campaign: DEO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) District Education Officer (Male) Musarat Hussain Baloch on Tuesday said that the enrollment campaign was successfully continued in Dera Ismail Khan as 12,819 children have been enrolled in government educational institutions across the district.

While talking to media persons here in his office, the DEO vowed that the 12,819 children enrolled in the government schools included 390 drop out enrollments, 4675 public enrollments, 1088 private enrollments, and 6666 fresh enrollments while the more admissions were still underway.

He vowed that the target of 20,000 new admissions would be achieved which was set for the Dera Ismail Khan district including 17,000 in Dera and remaining 3,000 in Darazinda.

He said the free of cost education was the basic right of each child and the same was being ensured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The provincial government was providing a safe learning environment in government schools under the supervision of well-qualified teachers even those having PhD degrees.

Besides, Musarrat Hussain said, free books and other facilities were also being provided at these schools.

Despite limited resources, all out efforts were being made to ensure all basic facilities at government schools and to further improve the quality of education, he said.

He appealed the parents to enroll their children in government educational institutions for the bright future of themselves as well as of the nation.

He said all the activities were being accelerated at Tehsil and school levels to make the enrollment campaign successful.

The house to house campaign would also be started soon under which the teachers along with local public representatives would go house to house to convince parents for getting their children enrolled, the DEO added.

Moreover, he said, a school-based micro plan would be made to bring out of school children into schools.

He informed that a main event at the district level would be organized soon for the purpose wherein the district administration, police department, district education officers, district monitoring officers, members of the National and Provincial Assembly, ASDEO, school leaders, religious scholars and media would be invited.

He said that cleanliness campaign would be held from May 01 to 08.

The free books have also been reached Dera Ismail Khan which would be handed over to every circle under the supervision of Deputy District Education Officer (male) Muhammad Noor Sultan so that these could be distributed at the school level.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Male Dera Ismail Khan Same Circle May Media Event All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram touches fans’ heart by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ heart by new look

3 minutes ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

11 minutes ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

20 minutes ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

1 hour ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

1 hour ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

4 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

5 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan