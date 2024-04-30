Over 12,000 Children Enrolled In Govt Schools Under Enrollment Campaign: DEO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) District Education Officer (Male) Musarat Hussain Baloch on Tuesday said that the enrollment campaign was successfully continued in Dera Ismail Khan as 12,819 children have been enrolled in government educational institutions across the district.
While talking to media persons here in his office, the DEO vowed that the 12,819 children enrolled in the government schools included 390 drop out enrollments, 4675 public enrollments, 1088 private enrollments, and 6666 fresh enrollments while the more admissions were still underway.
He vowed that the target of 20,000 new admissions would be achieved which was set for the Dera Ismail Khan district including 17,000 in Dera and remaining 3,000 in Darazinda.
He said the free of cost education was the basic right of each child and the same was being ensured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The provincial government was providing a safe learning environment in government schools under the supervision of well-qualified teachers even those having PhD degrees.
Besides, Musarrat Hussain said, free books and other facilities were also being provided at these schools.
Despite limited resources, all out efforts were being made to ensure all basic facilities at government schools and to further improve the quality of education, he said.
He appealed the parents to enroll their children in government educational institutions for the bright future of themselves as well as of the nation.
He said all the activities were being accelerated at Tehsil and school levels to make the enrollment campaign successful.
The house to house campaign would also be started soon under which the teachers along with local public representatives would go house to house to convince parents for getting their children enrolled, the DEO added.
Moreover, he said, a school-based micro plan would be made to bring out of school children into schools.
He informed that a main event at the district level would be organized soon for the purpose wherein the district administration, police department, district education officers, district monitoring officers, members of the National and Provincial Assembly, ASDEO, school leaders, religious scholars and media would be invited.
He said that cleanliness campaign would be held from May 01 to 08.
The free books have also been reached Dera Ismail Khan which would be handed over to every circle under the supervision of Deputy District Education Officer (male) Muhammad Noor Sultan so that these could be distributed at the school level.
