LESCO Chief reviews important matters of company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider presided over a meeting to review the important matters of the company here at LESCO Headquarters on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the CEO has made a detailed review of the measures being taken regarding the safety and welfare of the employees and issued necessary instructions in this regard. He also directed the officers concerned to take immediate steps to resolve the problems faced by consumers, especially to ensure supply of AMI meters and other equipment.

Engineer Shahid Haider said that the maintenance work should be completed before the increase in heat so that shut down during the hot weather could be minimized.

The meeting was attended by all the functional heads, GM (Technical) Amir Yaseen, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, Director (Human Resource) Huma Cheema, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, DG (Implementation) Tariq Usman, Chief Engineer (PMU) Tahir Mayo, and Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti.