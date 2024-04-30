LESCO Chief Reviews Important Matters Of Company
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider presided over a meeting to review the important matters of the company here at LESCO Headquarters on Tuesday.
On this occasion, the CEO has made a detailed review of the measures being taken regarding the safety and welfare of the employees and issued necessary instructions in this regard. He also directed the officers concerned to take immediate steps to resolve the problems faced by consumers, especially to ensure supply of AMI meters and other equipment.
Engineer Shahid Haider said that the maintenance work should be completed before the increase in heat so that shut down during the hot weather could be minimized.
The meeting was attended by all the functional heads, GM (Technical) Amir Yaseen, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, Director (Human Resource) Huma Cheema, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, DG (Implementation) Tariq Usman, Chief Engineer (PMU) Tahir Mayo, and Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ heart by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Labours play vital role in national economy: KP Speaker8 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi bilateral ties, economic partnership getting stronger: PM8 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to enhance workers welfare fund: CM Bugti8 minutes ago
-
MWMC upgrades trash collection capacity with 62 new containers8 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.42m from 185 defaulters in 24 hours9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal affirms PPP's dedication to labour empowerment, social justice9 minutes ago
-
Research scholar delivers lecture at SMIU18 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang held19 minutes ago
-
DC visits OPD of BVH to inspect revamping19 minutes ago
-
Over 12,000 children enrolled in Govt schools under enrollment campaign: DEO19 minutes ago
-
Minister ensures transparency in SSC examinations; action against cheating19 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Abbasi visits residence of martyr's family, offers condolence29 minutes ago