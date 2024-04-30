Minister Ensures Transparency In SSC Examinations; Action Against Cheating
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Tuesday asserted that transparency will be ensured at all costs in the ongoing Matric examinations, with stringent action against those attempting to compromise the examination system.
Addressing Press Conference at Ittla Cell Information Department over concerns raised on social media regarding paper leaks in the matric exams, Faisal Tarakai said that prompt action has been taken against individuals involved, resulting in the suspension of 12 individuals for leaking papers.
He said that strict measures will be imposed on examination halls where complaints are received.
Education Minister highlighted that the examination process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa maintains over 90 percent transparency, surpassing other provinces.
He also noted that papers circulating on social media are often from previous years and are mostly fake.
The minister said that inquiries have been initiated into complaints received by the Mardan, Malakand, and Dera Ismail Khan boards, with legal action to follow against those found guilty.
Tarakai further said that out of 24,000 examination staff, 98 percent are performing their duties diligently, with the department taking commendable steps to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations, including assigning duties to examination staff through computerization.
The examinations are taking SLO based which significantly reduces the possibility of cheating.
Tarakai affirmed his personal involvement and that of his team in monitoring the examination system across the province.
Looking ahead, preparations for upcoming FA/FSc examinations, with the Education Department prioritizing merit and transparency in all processes, the minister added.
APP/ash/
