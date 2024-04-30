Open Menu

Minister Ensures Transparency In SSC Examinations; Action Against Cheating

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Minister ensures transparency in SSC examinations; action against cheating

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Tuesday asserted that transparency will be ensured at all costs in the ongoing Matric examinations, with stringent action against those attempting to compromise the examination system.

Addressing Press Conference at Ittla Cell Information Department over concerns raised on social media regarding paper leaks in the matric exams, Faisal Tarakai said that prompt action has been taken against individuals involved, resulting in the suspension of 12 individuals for leaking papers.

He said that strict measures will be imposed on examination halls where complaints are received.

Education Minister highlighted that the examination process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa maintains over 90 percent transparency, surpassing other provinces.

He also noted that papers circulating on social media are often from previous years and are mostly fake.

The minister said that inquiries have been initiated into complaints received by the Mardan, Malakand, and Dera Ismail Khan boards, with legal action to follow against those found guilty.

Tarakai further said that out of 24,000 examination staff, 98 percent are performing their duties diligently, with the department taking commendable steps to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations, including assigning duties to examination staff through computerization.

The examinations are taking SLO based which significantly reduces the possibility of cheating.

Tarakai affirmed his personal involvement and that of his team in monitoring the examination system across the province.

Looking ahead, preparations for upcoming FA/FSc examinations, with the Education Department prioritizing merit and transparency in all processes, the minister added.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Social Media Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Malakand All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram touches fans’ heart by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ heart by new look

2 minutes ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

10 minutes ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

19 minutes ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

1 hour ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

1 hour ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

4 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

5 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan