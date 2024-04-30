Open Menu

DC Visits OPD Of BVH To Inspect Revamping

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

DC visits OPD of BVH to inspect revamping

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Outpatient Department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He inspected the revamping work.

Superintendent Engineer Buildings Anwar Adil and Executive Engineer Buildings Muhammad Ijaz were also present on the occasion.

SE Buildings informed about the revamping work of OPD of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. The Deputy Commissioner said that the ongoing construction work should be completed on time with high quality.

The Deputy Commissioner visited various departments of the Outpatient Department and met the patients who had come and inquired about the medical facilities being provided.

Related Topics

Victoria Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram touches fans’ heart by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ heart by new look

11 minutes ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

18 minutes ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

28 minutes ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

1 hour ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

2 hours ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

5 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

5 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan