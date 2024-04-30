Open Menu

Labours Play Vital Role In National Economy: KP Speaker

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Salim Swati on the eve of Labour Day said that labours play vital role in the national economy.

He said that observing International Labour Day acknowledges their contribution to the nation's progress and prosperity.

Speaker Swati emphasized that the Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) has mandated that labour dues be paid before his sweat dries, thus underscoring the recognition of laborers' status and economic rights in islam.

He stated that workers, regardless of literacy, are pivotal to the advancement of any society or nation, playing a key role in its development.

Highlighting the efforts of the past Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government towards the welfare and prosperity of laborers, Swati assured that the current government will continue this legacy.

He reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights of workers and providing maximum relief to the labour class amid the prevailing challenging circumstances.

The Speaker concluded by affirming that the protection of workers' rights and alleviating their current difficulties remain among the government's top priorities.

APP/ash/

