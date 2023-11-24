840 grams ice recovered from air passenger

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has claimed to recover 840 grams Ice from an air traveler from Faisalabad International Airport

According to Airport Security Force, the ANF team searched an air passenger thoroughly and recovered 840 grams Ice from his shoes.

The accused was identified as Amjad Javaid who was ready to fly towards Dubai from Faisalabad Airport when the ANF recovered Ice and the accused was locked behind bars for further investigation.