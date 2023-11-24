Open Menu

840 Grams Ice Recovered From Air Passenger

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 08:56 PM

840 grams ice recovered from air passenger

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has claimed to recover 840 grams Ice from an air traveler from Faisalabad International Airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has claimed to recover 840 grams Ice from an air traveler from Faisalabad International Airport.

According to Airport Security Force, the ANF team searched an air passenger thoroughly and recovered 840 grams Ice from his shoes.

The accused was identified as Amjad Javaid who was ready to fly towards Dubai from Faisalabad Airport when the ANF recovered Ice and the accused was locked behind bars for further investigation.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dubai From Airport

Recent Stories

Hamas says Israel hostages handed over as truce ta ..

Hamas says Israel hostages handed over as truce takes hold

11 minutes ago
 Interior Minister chairs NAP Coordination Committe ..

Interior Minister chairs NAP Coordination Committee meeting at NECTA Headquarter ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kuwait to ink seven MoUs for $10b invest ..

Pakistan, Kuwait to ink seven MoUs for $10b investment during PM's upcoming visi ..

13 minutes ago
 10th FLF literary festival kicks off at Faisalabad ..

10th FLF literary festival kicks off at Faisalabad Arts Council

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana division chairs meeting of Di ..

Commissioner Larkana division chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force on EPI & p ..

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Ha ..

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad for starting awaren ..

11 minutes ago
Colonization of industrial estates top priority of ..

Colonization of industrial estates top priority of govt: Caretaker Punjab Minist ..

11 minutes ago
 Vandalism in LESCO's Johor Town Sub-Division by mi ..

Vandalism in LESCO's Johor Town Sub-Division by miscreants

11 minutes ago
 Reign of smog: Lahore ranks first in air pollution ..

Reign of smog: Lahore ranks first in air pollution again

11 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 372 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 372 power pilferers in 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 28.7m from 476 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 28.7m from 476 defaulters in 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 Hamas sources say Israel hostages handed over to E ..

Hamas sources say Israel hostages handed over to Egypt

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan