849,465 animals treated in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department provided treatment facilities to 849,465 animals across the division during the current year.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali said here on Friday that 20 mobile dispensaries were functional in four districts of the division.

Seven in district Jhang, five in Faisalabad and four each in district Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.

The mobile dispensaries were fully equipped with modern tools, instruments and medicines, which are engaged in provision of treatment to small and big animals and poultry birds.

In addition, the department also organised 3,589 awareness programmes in rural areas, he said.