8500 POs Arrested, Challan Tickets Issued To 1.75m Drivers In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 06:23 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 8,500 proclaimed offenders (POs) and issued challan tickets to 1.75 million drivers over violation of traffic rules and regulations during 2023.

A PHP spokesman for Faisalabad region said here on Wednesday that patrolling police checked 17.6 million people and 9.4 million vehicles on highways and main roads of the province through e-police post app during 2023, which helped in decreasing crimes on roads up to 45 per cent, compared to the crime ratio during 2022.

During this period, the PHP jawans succeeded in arresting 500 POs of category-A and 8,000 of category-B, besides nabbing 1,300 illicit weapons-holders. The teams recovered 970 pistols, 138 rifles and 91 Kalashnikovs from the arrested people.

The PHP police also seized 3,559 stolen vehicles including 190 stolen cars, 3,184 motorcycles and 185 other vehicles. The patrolling police also arrested drug pushers along with 22,000 litres of liquor, 311 kilograms (kg) cannabis, five-kilogram heroin, 66-kg opium and 54-kg hashish in addition to helping more than 56,000 people during need on roads, he added.

He said that the PHP jawans also reunited 758 missing children with their parents and other family members besides challaning 75,000 smoke-emitting vehicles and imposing fine on 450,000 drivers on overloading and overcharging.

The PHP police also issued driving licenses to 65,000 drivers and took strict action against 5,000 vehicles on the charge of using unapproved gas cylinders during this period, he added.

