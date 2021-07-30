86 corona positive cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :About 86 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29541 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 935957 people were screened for the virus till July 30 out of which 86 more were reported positive.

As many as 28468 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 328 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.