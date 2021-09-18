86 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) on Saturday caught 86 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab.

According to Mepco official, Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 158,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.1 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against eight of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.