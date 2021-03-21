88 percent development works of Gulistan-e-Sarmast housing scheme completed: HDA officer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The All HDA Officers and Officials Welfare Association's General Secretary Shahnawaz Qureshi has claimed 88 percent development works of Hyderabad Development Authority's largest housing scheme Gulistan-e-Sarmast has been completed.

In a statement issued here on Sunday Qureshi informed that soon the phase 4 balloting of the project, which consisted of around 33,550 plots for a low cost housing scheme, would be held.

According to him, the biggest development obstacle confronting the scheme was the non-availability of the electric supply.

However, he said the HDA had provided land to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) where a grid station was being built.

He apprised that for the water supply a 36-inch pipeline was being laid from Phuleli canal which was starting at Hursi town and would end at Gulistan-e-Sarmast.

Qureshi also claimed that the construction of roads in the scheme which was spread over 2,000 acres had almost been completed.

A huge park spread over 33 acres, 24 playgrounds and as many amenity plots for educational institutions besides the Federal urdu University and a medical college were located in the scheme which was launched in 2009.